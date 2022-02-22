Eight more COVID-19 deaths, 41 new cases

Eight more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,795.

The deceased are:

* A 46-year-old woman from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.

* An 81-year-old female from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation.

* A 60-year-old woman from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation.

* A 79-year-old woman from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation

* A 54-year-old man from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation.

* An 87-year-old woman from Hanover.

* A 77-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 54-year-old man from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 2021 and February 2022.

Meanwhile, there were 41 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 82 years, pushing the total to 127,706.

Of the new cases, 25 are women and 16 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 9

* St James - 9

* Westmoreland - 8

* St Ann - 6

* Clarendon - 3

* Kingston and St Andrew - 2

* Hanover -2

* Trelawny - 1

* Portland - 1

* Manchester - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

* St Thomas - 0

* St Mary - 0

A total of 3,412 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 4.4%.

In the meantime, there were 166 more recoveries, increasing the total to 75,445.

Some 182 persons are in hospital with 39 being moderately ill, 18 severely ill and six critically ill.

And 12,596 persons are in quarantine at home.

