INDECOM probing Tommy Lee prison altercation

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the circumstances surrounding the physical altercation between incarcerated dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta and correctional officers.

The entertainer, whose birth name is Leroy Russell, was reportedly knocked unconscious at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre on Monday and later hospitalised after an assessment at the prison's medical centre.

READ: Plea for prayers as Tommy Lee hospitalised after prison bust-up

INDECOM says it is to interview Tommy Lee and serve notices to any concerned officer for the submission of a statement in relation to the incident.

The oversight body is also to conduct witness canvassing and collect evidentiary material.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Noting that there is high public interest in the case, the commission assured that an update on its investigation will be provided at the appropriate time.

In March 2021, Tommy Lee Sparta was sentenced to three years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to both offences.

Russell was arrested in December 2020 after he was found with an illegal firearm along Holborn Road in New Kingston.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.