Jamaica Agricultural Society AGM again delayed

Christopher Serju, Senior Gleaner Writer

The long-overdue annual general meeting of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) has again been delayed.

According to outgoing president Lenworth Fulton, the meeting, which was scheduled for February 23, was pushed back due to a number of unforeseen circumstances.

The AGM was twice postponed last year.

Fulton told The Gleaner that while the JAS now has all the outstanding documents in hand, logistical issues and problems with broadband capacity at some of the satellite locations for the hybrid meeting were among the matters yet to be resolved.

The Denbigh Show Ground in May Pen, Clarendon is one of the locations earmarked for hosting participants in blocks, but the proper seating arrangements in keeping with COVID-19 protocols have not been finalised.

Fulton also disclosed that Internet inconsistency at other locations was proving to be a headache.

He insisted that it was critical that every member be allowed to participate fully and air their concerns on relevant matters and so the decision was taken to postpone the AGM to a date to be announced until the issues are addressed.

Fulton also told The Gleaner that all the necessary documents such as the outstanding financial statements from three parishes are now in the possession of the JAS but had come to hand late and had not yet been reviewed by the board of directors.

He sought to assure that efforts would be ramped up to address the connectivity issues are various parish locations as well as to ensure that members can participate in comfort, consistent with the COVID-19 protocols.

