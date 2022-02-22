Lawyer forced to remove social media posts following court order

Attorney-at-Law Mekelia Green says she has removed alleged defamatory social media posts she made last week about attorney Nigel Jones and his firm in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

A Gleaner check of her social pages did not reveal any of the disputed comments made between February 15 and 17.

Green has also been barred from saying anything about Jones and Nigel Jones & Company.

The injunctions were served on Green last Friday.

A hearing in the matter this morning before Justice Chester Stamp in the Supreme Court was pushed back to March 17.

Green, who is a former employee of the law firm, says she told the judge that she had no objection to the injunctions.

“I have no objections to the injunction because I have already accomplished what I wanted by tweeting,” she told The Gleaner ahead of the court hearing.

Jones is alleging that Green “published statements to the world at large which were false, disparaging and uttered with the malicious intention to cause actual loss, damage or expense to the claimants and/or their reputation.”

