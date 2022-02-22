MoBay hotel worker killed in fiery Trelawny crash

A Montego Bay hotel worker was killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday morning along the Duncans Bypass in Trelawny.

Kimonette Johnson, 27, who lived in Mount Edgecombe in Runaway Bay, St Ann was employed to the Iberostar Hotel in Montego Bay, St James.

Johnson was driving her Honda Fit motor towards Falmouth, Trelawny when she lost control of the vehicle and reportedly hit another Honda Fit then slammed into an embankment.

Her vehicle immediately burst into flames on impact.

The driver of the other vehicle was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

- Hopeton Bucknor

