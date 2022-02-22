National minimum wage increasing to $9,000 a week

Labour Minister Karl Samuda has announced a 28.5 per cent increase in the national minimum wage.

Effective April 1, 2022, it will move from $7,000 per 40-hour workweek to $9,000.

The rate for industrial security guards will move up from $9,700 per week to $10,500.

Several other rates for security guards will also increase.

This morning's announcement by Samuda at a virtual press conference comes in the wake of inflation reaching a new high of 9.7 per cent for the annual period ending January.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The increase has been attributed to sharp increases in food prices.

There have been calls in recent weeks for an increase to the country's minimum wage, with some business leaders suggesting a 30 per cent increase.

An increase to the minimum wage was last implemented in 2018.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.