Ray Ray Market on fire, again

The Ray Ray Market in downtown Kingston is now on fire.

Several firefighters are battling the massive blaze that started around 7 p.m.

The police are also on the scene.

Two years ago, there was also a fire at the facility located in the heart of the commercial district.

At that time, everything was lost.

In April 2019, there was also a fire at the market, resulting in extensive damage and significant financial losses.

More details soon.

