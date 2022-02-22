Tue | Feb 22, 2022

Ray Ray Market on fire, again

Published:Tuesday | February 22, 2022 | 7:56 PM
The Ray Ray Market in downtown  Kingston is now on fire.

Several firefighters are battling the massive blaze that started around 7 p.m.

The police are also on the scene.

Two years ago, there was also a fire at the facility located in the heart of the commercial district.

At that time, everything was lost.

In April 2019, there was also a fire at the market, resulting in extensive damage and significant financial losses.

More details soon.

