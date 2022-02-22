Ray Ray Market on fire, again
Published:Tuesday | February 22, 2022 | 7:56 PM
The Ray Ray Market in downtown Kingston is now on fire.
Several firefighters are battling the massive blaze that started around 7 p.m.
The police are also on the scene.
Two years ago, there was also a fire at the facility located in the heart of the commercial district.
READ: 'Everything gone'... Fire destroys 'Ray Ray' market
At that time, everything was lost.
In April 2019, there was also a fire at the market, resulting in extensive damage and significant financial losses.
More details soon.
