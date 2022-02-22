St James hotel worker dies following crash

Forty-one-year-old hotel worker Alica Smith has died after being hit from a motorcycle by a car along a roadway in Dumfries in St James last night.

The motorcyclist is admitted in hospital in critical but stable condition.

Smith died as she was heading home from work at the Rui Hotel in Montego Bay where she was employed as a housekeeper.

She leaves behind her husband and three children.

The Adelphi Police report that Smith was being transported on a motorcycle about 7:00 pm when a red Toyota Corolla drifted and collided with the bike, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Smith was pronounced dead at the Falmouth Hospital while the driver of the motorcycle was admitted.

The police say investigations continue and that the driver of the Toyota Corolla has been warned for prosecution.

- Albert Ferguson

