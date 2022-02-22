Stocks Round Up | C&WJ deferred shares today's top winner

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index declined on Tuesday with an advance/decline ratio of 41/49.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,327.33 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 403,433.65.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 1,550.37 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 393,538.93 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 14.24 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 3,940.52.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 1.90 points or 0.92 per cent to close at 203.77.

Overall market activity

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

108 stocks traded

41 advanced

49 declined

18 traded firm

Winners

C&WJ deferred shares up 15.56 per cent to close at $2.08

Tropical Battery up 11.80 per cent to close at $1.80

Consolidated Bakeries up 7.89 per cent to close at $1.23

Cargo Handlers up 7.52 per cent to close at $7.01

Blue Power up 7.03 per cent to close at $3.50

Losers

MPC Caribbean down 17.10 per cent to close at $98.65

SSL Ventures down 10.50 per cent to close at $1.62

JMMB Group (6% USD) down 9.72 per cent to close at 0.99

Everything Fresh down 9.09 per cent to close at $1.01

Medical Disposables down 7.89 per cent to close at $6.77

Market volume

Some 32.265 million units valued at over $212.369 million were traded today.

Volume leaders were QWI Investments followed by Wigton Windfarm and then Derrimon Trading.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.