Tommy Lee's lawyer wants warders removed from duties pending scuffle probe

The attorney for dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta wants the correctional officers implicated in the beating of the entertainer to be immediately removed from active duties pending an investigation.

Donahue Martin also wants the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is already probing the matter.

Martin indicated, too, that the entertainer's legal team is "looking at all options".

Tommy Lee Sparta, given name Leroy Russell, was transported to the Kingston Public Hospital on Monday with visible injuries to parts of his body.

The injuries were received during a scuffle with correctional officers.

The DCS, in a statement on Monday, said a correctional officer was also injured during the incident.

Without naming Tommy Lee, the DCS, citing a report from the acting Superintendent on duty, said the inmate refused to re-enter his cell following the distribution of breakfast.

It is alleged that the inmate hurled his breakfast at the staff officer in retaliation before he was "subdued" by the officer.

Martin said the entertainer's legal team expects a thorough and swift investigation.

