Woodwork shop, house destroyed by fire in Spanish Town

A fire destroyed a woodwork shop and a three-bedroom house along Cumberland Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine early this morning.

The owner Wills Mowatt, who lives in a concrete house across from the shop with his family, said he was going back to bed after using the bathroom when he heard his dogs barking.

Thinking nothing of it, he said he went back to sleep.

Shortly after, he said was alerted by a neighbour that flames were seen inside his shop.

Mowatt said rushed to the building and noticed a fire in the middle of the premises.

He said the fire was seen near piles of sawdust, which ignited the blaze, which quickly spread.

The flames caught an adjoining three-bedroom wood house, which was destroyed.

Firefighters, who residents say were quick on the scene, extinguished the blaze.

The loss is estimated in the millions.

