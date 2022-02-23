35 additional COVID-19 cases, three more fatalities

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 35 additional COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 127,741.

Of the new cases, 21 are men and 14 are women, with ages ranging from seven months and 88 years.

A total of 1,909 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate is now 7%

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 8

* Hanover - 7

* St Catherine - 5

* St James - 5

* Manchester - 4

* Westmoreland - 3

* St Elizabeth - 3

* Trelawny - 0

* Clarendon - 0

* St Ann - 0

* St Thomas - 0

* St Mary - 0

* Portland - 0

Meanwhile, three more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,798.

The deceased are a 78-year-old woman from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation, a 77-year-old man from Westmoreland, and a 77-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 223.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, bringing the total to 414.

In the meantime, there were 230 more recoveries, increasing the total to 75,675.

Some 188 persons are in hospital with 36 being moderately ill, 22 severely ill and five critically ill.

And 12,376 persons are at home in quarantine.

