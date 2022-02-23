April 8 mention date for senior citizen charged with embezzlement

St Catherine senior citizen Delcita Batchelor, who is charged with embezzlement, has been ordered to return to court on April 8 when her case will again be mentioned.

Her $1,000,000 bail was extended and her return date was set when she appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

The court was informed that the case file is not complete due to the absence of an audit report from her former employer.

It was revealed that the audit report from the company is not yet ready.

Senior Parish Court Judge Opal Smith told the defence that the 70-year-old accused would be asked to enter a plea when the case is called up for mention in April.

Batchelor is being represented by attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie.

Allegations are that $56,000,000 was found missing from her former employer.

The discovery was reportedly made subsequent to her departure from Worthy Park Sugar Estate in Lluidasvale, St Catherine last year November.

The police were called in and following an investigation, Batchelor was charged with embezzlement.

- Rasbert Turner

