Big contraband bust at Tower Street correctional centre

Officers at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston have busted a contraband smuggling enterprise at the facility.

Some time yesterday, numerous packages of uncustomed cigarettes, ganja, alcohol and lighters were found in a staff locker room.

However, the Department of Correctional Service (DCS) says no one has been identified as the owner of the items.

A day after the contraband bust, Zavia Mayne, state minister in the Ministry of National Security, highlighted that the new Corrections Act imposes harsher penalties for possession of prohibited items in prison.

He did not address the latest contraband bust but warned that no breach would be tolerated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"Any correctional officer that will aid and abet the inclusion of contraband in the correctional facilities, they too will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law," said Mayne.

He said continuous work needs to be done in addressing the long-standing issue of prisoners having access to contraband.

Mayne was speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean, the DCS and the non-governmental organisation, Stand Up For Jamaica.

The MoU will allow for the educational upgrading of correctional officers and inmates.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com