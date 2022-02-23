Clansman Gang Trial | Alleged gang had source at Spanish Town Police Station

The alleged gangster pastor linked to the Clansman-One Don Gang has disclosed that the alleged gang has a police source at the Spanish Town Police Station in St Catherine who provides the organisation with information.

Stephanie Christie told her cronies that among the information received were details about the police's private patrol car.

Christie was heard today in one of the secret recordings telling the ex-gangster-turned-prosecution-witness that the policeman 'rated' [respected] reputed leader Andre ' Blackman' Bryan and was a friend of a friend of her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend is fellow defendant Fabian 'Crocs' Johnson.

"Yeah man wi ah tell yuh wi have one police fren wey down ah CIB [criminal investigation branch] enuh. Him did kill ah yute and dem tek him off ah frontline duty, tek him off the work completely but him win de case.

"But ah Crocs friend wey dead brethren. From ah pin to an anchor him rate the B [Blackman] like dat, so any likkle ting him kinna show wi wah ah gwaan and sitten. Ah him mek we know even the red new car wey come," she said while reciting the licence plate number of the private police vehicle.

The witness then remarked to Christie that it was a good thing that they had the cop on their side.

"Right, any likkle ting him tell mi....him rate di hombre ting mi ah tell you," she said.

"Yeah man, keep di link wid him," the witness added.

Christie was then heard saying that the policeman also told her that Blackman was going to be released as the police did not have any information on the alleged don, while adding that no one was going to come forward with any information.

