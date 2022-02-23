Jamaica Cancer Society gets new bus

The depreciated 17-year-old bus that previously served Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) has been replaced with one of its latest models, valued at US$43,000.

The 2021 Toyota Hiace bus, which was purchased through Toyota Jamaica, was handed over to the Society on Monday.

Ronald Morgan, the driver who operated the previous bus for the 17 years of its service to the Society, is very much excited about the upgrade.

He said the mechanics of the previous bus was in good condition, but there were other problems.

“The power window couldn’t move up or down. The a/c wasn’t working, so it was torturing. However, I didn’t have any front-end problems or engine problems,” he noted.

Now, with the new bus, he said he will be able to travel in comfort again.

“This is excellent,” were the words he used to describe the new bus before sitting in the driver’s seat.

Morgan said the bus is crucial to the operations of JCS, as it is the main mode which he uses to transport healthcare professionals to persons, oftentimes silently suffering from cancer, in rural communities.

Providing the Society with a new bus was the goal of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North and funded by donations from Jamaica Money Market Brokers, CHASE Fund, PROVEN, Mayberry Investments and Jamaica Broilers Group.

Funds were also raised from a charity golf tournament held in November 2021.

HELP CANCER FIGHT

Kecia Taylor, president of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, said they decided to purchase the bus because it was used for the humanitarian works of the JCS.

“Today, our dream is now a reality. To provide transportation in the fight to help cancer survivors and provide preventative care across all parishes of Jamaica,” Taylor said.

“The bus will assist with conduct of islandwide screening and cancer care by the transportation of doctors, nurses and medical equipment.”

Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, state minister in the Ministry of Health & Wellness, said the Rotary motto – “service above self” – has been demonstrated by the club through the gift of the bus.

“It’s really an honour to share with you in this handover ceremony. Indeed, the spirit of philanthropy is alive and well, always with the Rotary Club, as well through the work of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North whose continuity in service remains a distinct part of its legacy,” Cuthbert Flynn said.

ainsworth.morris@gleanerjm.com