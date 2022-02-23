Jamaican policewoman accused of drug smuggling in US indicted

Policewoman Shelian Cherine Allen has been indicted on drug-smuggling charges in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Miami Herald is reporting that Allen, who is accused of carrying three pounds of cocaine on and inside her body, was indicted on Tuesday.

It was reported that the indictment charges Allen with two counts: importation of 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.

The Federal Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Allen, could not be reached for comment.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Allen, 42, was arrested after she arrived in early February at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

According to the Miami Herald, an inspection by US Customs and Border Protection revealed that Allen had a package of cocaine inside her vagina and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups.

Allen also allegedly had 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she allegedly had swallowed.

CBP officers allegedly took Allen to a local hospital, where she reportedly expelled the 90 pellets.

In total, Allen had allegedly about 1,350 grams, or three pounds, of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the US: about 234 grams in her vagina, about 174 grams in her bra, and about 942 grams inside her stomach.

Allen worked for the Jamaica Constabulary Force over the past 18 years.

She was suspended following her arrest.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.