Jamaican students in Ukraine have not accepted gov’t’s loan offer – Johnson Smith

Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith is reporting that Jamaican students in Ukraine have not taken up the government's loan offer to cover expenses to return home.

Johnson Smith said that the loan offer, which would cover airfare to Jamaica, was made on February 12 through the Embassy in Berlin.

Although seven students had requested assistance, ultimately they decided not to go this route, she noted.

“The seven Jamaican students who had indicated their interest in accepting an offer of support from us to purchase tickets for their return home, decided against returning to Jamaica.

“We understand that while some students are making private arrangements to travel to other cities in the region until the situation in Ukraine improves, others are still cautiously monitoring the situation. We are aware of eight students who have left thus far, with an additional five travelling from Ukraine over the course of this week.”

Johnson Smith indicated that the foreign affairs ministry has noted the cancellation of flights between Ukraine and Germany, which increases the complexity of travel, should students still choose to return to Jamaica.

She said the ministry has shared with the students the options available to them, for example, through Turkey, and have highlighted concerns that travel may become even more challenging as events unfold.

The Ministry had previously indicated that there are 42 Jamaican students in Ukraine.

“Our message to them has been that they need to take immediate action if they intend to leave,” said Johnson Smith.

She said the Government remains hopeful that diplomatic efforts will yield a de-escalation of tensions, but notes with concern the intensification of tensions in the region.

In the meantime, she said the Ministry remains actively engaged with the students as well as with their family members in Jamaica.

How to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affair

Email: consular@mfaft.gov.jm or at consularassist@mfaft.gov.jm

WhatsApp: 876-469-4058

