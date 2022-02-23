Mechanic in Khanice Jackson murder case to seek bail

The St Catherine mechanic Robert Fowler, who is accused of killing 20-year-old accounting clerk Khanice Jackson, will be seeking bail on his next court appearance on May 25.

The attorney for the accused, Althea Freeman, indicated her intention when her client appeared before Justice Ann-Marie Lawrence Grainger in the Home Circuit Court this morning.

The 50-year-old defendant was consequently remanded for a bail application in May.

The prosecution, in the meantime, has indicated that the report from the police's communication forensic and cybercrime division is now ready and will be served on the defence by next Friday.

Jackson, who resided in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, was found dead on March 26 last year, two days after she had been reported missing.

Her decomposing body was found in an open lot near the Portmore Fishing Village.

Fowler was taken into custody and charged after he reportedly confessed.

Police have theorised that Fowler had lured the woman to his home under the guise that he had left one of his tools.

While there, an argument reportedly developed with Jackson and he allegedly used a rope to strangle her.

A handbag believed to be Jackson's and her bank cards were among items reportedly found at Fowler's home.

According to the police, Jackson and Fowler shared a platonic relationship.

Fowler would transport her to work on occasions.

Attorney-at-law Lynden Wellesley is also representing Fowler.

- Tanesha Mundle

