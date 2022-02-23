Men accused of stealing corned beef plead not guilty, bail extended

The four St Catherine workers accused of stealing $2,000,000 worth of corned beef have pleaded not guilty and are to return to the parish court on April 22.

Thirty-two-year-old security guard Jermaine Johnson, TahJ Russell, 21, 30-year-old Tordel Henry, who are both loss prevention officers, and 26-year-old receivables clerk Richard Jarrett had their bail extended when they appear in court on Tuesday.

The four are charged with simple larceny and conspiracy to commit simple larceny.

The April 22 mention date was set by Senior Parish Court Judge Opal Smith.

Allegations are that on January 5 the four accused conspired and stole three pallets of corned beef from a warehouse along Salt Pond Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

When checks were made the loot was valued at $2,000,000.

The police were called in and the four were arrested on suspicion and after questioning they were subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

