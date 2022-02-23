Metcalfe Street ward shot during escape has died

The ward who was shot by security personnel while trying to escape from the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre has died.

Henrique Hemmings, who turned 18 while he was hospitalised, succumbed to his injuries this afternoon.

The Department of Correctional Services had reported that Hemmings was shot while attempting to escape on February 10 and was taken to hospital for treatment.

At the time, the department said that an assistant staff officer assigned to the institution reported that at approximately 5:45 a.m., Hemmings and another ward broke out of their dormitories.

The department further reported that one ward was caught on the compound while the other made his way over a wall.

It said that shots were fired by sentry officers and the ward was wounded.

According to the department, a police team nearby was alerted by the shots fired and later found the ward on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has been probing the incident.

- Andre Williams

