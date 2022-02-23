NSWMA to get 50 compactor trucks

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) will be receiving an additional 50 compactor trucks to improve garbage collection across the island.

A sum of $1.8 billion has been budgeted in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, to procure the vehicles under the Acquisition of Compactor Trucks Project.

The trucks will increase the NSWMA's fleet to an acceptable operational level.

The project, which is set to commence in April 2022 and conclude in March 2023, is being funded by the Government of Jamaica.

It aims to provide a cleaner environment through the procurement of 100 compactor trucks.

The project is being implemented by the NSWMA, which is an agency under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

- JIS News

