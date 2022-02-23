Petrojam announces $0.25 cut in gas prices, warns of impending hikes

Petrojam has announced a slight reduction in gas prices as of Thursday but is warning consumers to brace for increases over the next few weeks.

According to Petrojam, the local increases will be the result of higher crude prices amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis and possible supply constraints due to Monday's explosion and fire at the Marathon Petroleum Corp's refinery in Louisiana.

Meanwhile, on Thursday there will be a $0.25 cut in the prices of gasoline.

A litre of E-10 87 will be sold for $180.65 per litre and a litre of E10 90 will for $185.67.

Automotive diesel oil will also move down by $0.25 to sell for $183.41 while a litre of Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel will move down by $0.25 per litre to sell for $187.92

The price of Kerosene will also see a $0.25 cut to sell for $158.01 per litre.

A litre of propane will move up by $3.06 per litre to sell for $79.10 per litre; and butane up by $3.00 to sell for $88.89 per litre.

Marketing companies will add their mark-up to the announced prices.

