Portmore man held for killing parents charged

Simeon Ramsay, the man held for the stabbing deaths of his parents in Christian Meadows in Portmore, St Catherine, has been charged with murder.

He is to appear in court on March 4.

The 25-year-old assistant teacher was charged on Sunday with two counts of murder while at the Spanish Town Hospital after being questioned in the presence of his attorney Tameka Harris.

On the day in question, Simeon reportedly used a knife to kill his father 69-year-old Cecil Ramsay, who is a Minister of Religion and a painting contractor, and his mother 55-year-old Phyllis Ramsay.

At the time of her death, she was the acting vice-principal at St Andrew Preparatory School.

Investigators say Cecil was stabbed in his chest and Phyllis was stabbed twice in her neck with an open blade kitchen knife.

The police had reported that about 4:00 am on February 4, they received a call regarding a car accident in the community of Phoenix Park in Dunbeholden in Portmore.

It was further reported that the abandoned Toyota Axio motor car, with bloodstains inside, was owned by Phyllis Ramsay.

Simeon was spotted strolling in the area and upon being interrogated, reportedly confessed to killing his parents.

He was taken to his home on Antares Avenue in Christian Meadows where the police discovered the bodies of his parents with multiple stab wounds.

A knife was seized at the scene.

Since being in custody, the police say Simeon has been hospitalised over mental health concerns.

- Andre Williams

