Rifle seized in Windsor Heights

The police in St Catherine on Tuesday night seized a rifle in the community of Windsor Heights in Central Village.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

The police report that about 10:00 pm a team was on an operation in the area when a premises was searched and the gun found.

The police said the operation targeted guns, drugs and wanted men.

“We will continue to intensify the approach in criminal activities. The seizure of this illegal gun is part of that effort," said Superintendent Hopton Nicholson, who heads the operation portfolio in the St Catherine South division.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with the police to build safer communities.

"We will continue to enforce the law wherever the needs arise, but for success, the information network is very important."

- Rasbert Turner

