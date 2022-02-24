10 more COVID-19 deaths, 58 new cases

Ten more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, moving the total to 2,808.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between December 2020 and February 2022.

And one more fatality is under investigation, pushing the tally to 224.

Meanwhile, there were 58 new cases with ages ranging from 34 days to 96 years, pushing the total to 127,799.

Of the new cases, 29 are women and 29 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Elizabeth - 17

* Kingston and St Andrew - 14

* St James - 6

* Trelawny - 5

* Manchester - 3

* Hanover - 3

* St Ann - 2

* St Catherine - 2

* Portland - 2

* St Thomas - 2

* Westmoreland - 1

* St Mary - 1

* Clarendon - 0

A total of 2,227 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.6%.

In the meantime, there were 277 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,389.

Some 169 persons are in hospital with 41 being moderately ill, 14 severely ill and four critically ill.

And 11,820 persons are in quarantine at home.

