Clansman Gang Trial | Alleged gangsters disobeyed execution mission to buy cocaine in Clarendon, witness testifies

The Home Circuit Court today heard that some alleged members of the Clansman-One Don Gang disobeyed an order to carry out an execution and instead went to Clarendon to buy cocaine.

The order was reportedly issued by reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan who allegedly instructed that they should not leave the mission until the targets, who were two other alleged gang members, were killed.

The trial previously heard via the secret recordings that Blackman had given an order for defendants Dwight 'Jim Brown' Hall and Marco 'Ezi' Miller to be killed and that the ex-gangster who recorded the conversations had rented the car that was to be used in the execution.

The two alleged gangsters were reportedly targeted as Blackman and others alleged members were of the view that they had double-crossed the alleged gang.

But during one of the recordings that were played at the trial this morning, the witness was heard asking defendant Stephanie Christie where she was and if she had accomplished what she had set out to do.

The so-called St Thomas pastor in her response said, "No sah.”

"Is like de one wey di youth feel, nuh feel suh up and yuh know ah night. Ah whole heap dem gave enuh. One ah dem wey com out, dat one deh feel good but ah one key dat," she said further.

The alleged female gangster also told the witness during the conversation that the men she met with lifted up their shirts to show their weapons.

She added that she will have to return the following day because it appeared that the drugs dealers did not want to do the transaction at night.

"Dem nuh know if a false money and ray ray," said Christie after pointing out that she was going to leave to carry out Blackman's order.

"Yeah cah teacha ah call every minute, me cah even answer him," the witness said.

When asked to explain the conversation, the witness said that he and a group of his alleged cronies including defendant Jahzeal 'Crocs' Oates, two now-deceased gangsters and three other persons who he did not know, including two women, had travelled in three separate cars to Lionel Town in Clarendon to buy cocaine.

However, he said Christie had left them at a certain point and went to deal with the dealers claiming they did not want too many people present.

When asked to explain the line about the 'teacha', he said this was referring to Blackman who he said had been calling him to check up as he had sent them to kill Ezi and Jim Brown.

Therefore, the witness said he could not answer at the time "because him say we are not suppose to leave the road until someone is killed."

In previous recordings, Crocs was heard telling Blackman that he should start investing in cocaine and use the money to revive the alleged gang but the alleged don was disconnected from the call before he could reply.

