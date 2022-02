Chairman and architect of Bluefields Bay Villas, Deborah Moncure (standing right), is accompanied by Human Resources Manager Venisha Whitely (left) in presenting Sandra Whyte with a stipend towards clothing. A commode, food items and toiletries were also provided through the company’s charitable arm, the Bluefields Villas Foundation. Owner of the Luna Sea Inn, Linda Chidester, was able to source a wheelchair for the disabled senior at the Holy Spirit Clinic where she volunteers.