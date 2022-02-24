Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean gives to charities

The programmes of the City Life Ministries have received a boost from CIBC FirstCaribbean. Opting to forgo their annual Christmas party, the bank instead used the funds to donate sums to 11 worthy causes. Here, Nigel Holness (left), managing director of the bank, presents a cheque to Dr Carrington P. Morgan of City Life Ministries. This is the second consecutive year that the bank has dedicated its Christmas party fund to local charities. This year’s recipients were the Salvation Army, Food For The Poor, City Life Ministries, Marie Atkins Night Shelter & Benevolent Society, May Pen Infirmary, Committee for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI), Portland Rehabilitation Management Centre, Westmoreland Infirmary, Naggo Head Primary School, Candle in the Dark, and Women’s Centre of Jamaica (St Ann’s Bay).