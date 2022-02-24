Corporate Hands | Food For The Poor to distribute tablets

Food For The Poor Jamaica’s Executive Director Kivette Silvera explains the intended distribution of 30 tablet computers secured through donations from the Alliance of Jamaican Alumni Associations in Canada, Food For The Poor Canada, the Jamaican Consul General in Toronto, The High Commissioner of Jamaica to Canada, and members of the diaspora, during a handover ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Kingston on Tuesday. The tablets, which were presented to the National Education Trust, are part of a larger donation intended to support the Government of Jamaica’s One Laptop or Tablet Per Child initiative, which seeks to ensure that needy students have the tools to maximise learning in an increasingly digital environment. An additional 20 tablets were allocated to FFP Jamaica for distribution.