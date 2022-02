Beaches Negril team member Tina Flater hands a grateful Javane Balgrove his gift and school package. Volunteers from Sandals and Beaches Negril, under the theme ‘Loving Hands in Communities and Schools’, visited Negril All-Age School to present the grade-six students with learning resources and Valentine’s Day sweet treats. With the Primary Exit Programme (PEP) exams right around the corner, the Beaches Negril staff stopped by to encourage the students and help to ease pre-exam jitters.