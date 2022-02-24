Florida-based Jamaican-owned company makes foray into construction industry

Advantage 21, a Florida-based Jamaican-owned company, is investing some US$1.5 million to build a number of apartments in Trelawny.

Owned by Dr Allan Cunningham, Advantage 21 has already broken ground for the scheme to be known as ‘Bel-Air At Wilshire’.

The apartment complex will be located at Wilshire in Trelawny, just 20 minutes from Montego Bay airport.

The complex will consist of seven two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments. Selling price for the two-bedroom will be US$250,000 pre-construction and the one bedroom apartments is priced at US$170,000 pre-construction. The two-bedroom will have two and a half baths and will be 1,500 square feet, while the one-bedroom will have one and a half baths and will be 675 square feet.

According to Cunningham, the units will be marketed primarily to Jamaicans in the diaspora, but could also be sold to locals.

“We will be looking to target Jamaicans in the diaspora who want a second home. The complex will be a secure venue as we are concerned with the safety and security of purchasers,” he said.

Returning residents is also a market that the developers are looking to market the complex to.

“The theme of the complex will be one of luxury. There will be an infinity pool, rooftop patio access, adequate on-premises parking, community and play areas and 24-hour security,” said Cunningham.

LUXURIOUS THEME

He said that the overarching theme of the complex will be one of luxury.

Cunningham said that he was building the complex because it is a good time to get into the construction sector in Jamaica, as well as his love for the country.

He is of the view that despite the reports of high murder rates, many Jamaicans are desirous of moving back to Jamaica and are looking for comparable accommodation to what they are accustomed to in the USA.

Cunningham said that investing in the project is his way of participating in the country’s development.

He stressed that people getting in on the ground can rest assured that their payment on the units will not be used as part of the construction costs.

“We have all the financing we need to see the project through,” he said.

As Cunningham sees it, Jamaica is still the leading tourism destination in the Caribbean and many people are seeking to own their own homes on the island.

Located in the north coast tourism hub, the complex is surrounded by a number of all-inclusive hotels and is less than five minutes to the sea. It is 40 minutes to Ocho Rios from the complex, he said.

The Wilshire project is the first of two complexes to be built by Advantage 21. The other is slated for Liguanea.

Cunningham said that purchasers in the complex will have no restrictions as short- and long-term rental will be permitted.

Ground for the Wilshire project was broken two weeks ago, according to Cunningham, and the Trelawny Municipal Corporation building department has already approved the plans for the complex.

Cunningham, who was born in Jamaica, is currently the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council member for the Southern USA region.