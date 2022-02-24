Golden Grove farmers to grow other crops to improve marketability

Farmers at the Plantain Garden River (PGR) Agro Park in eastern St Thomas have shared their ambitions to move away from the average crops and venture into new endeavours in order to increase their marketability.

The Golden Grove-based plantation is tended to by some 20-odd active members, who are known mainly for their prowess in the production of plantain, banana and cucurbits.

However, with the crowding of these markets, the farmers share that they are willing to try their hand at new crops.

“Not the traditional ones, because we’ve been doing those over the years and they have not been working; so we’d like to do those for which there is a better market,” shared President of the PGR Farmers’ Co-operative, Nigel Levy.

Among crop recommendations that the eastern planters hope to pursue are turmeric and ginger. However, they expressed a dire need for the assistance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and other agencies such as the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), to make these ambitions a reality.

“It’s just that we don’t have access to those crops, so we’d like to collaborate more with the agencies and the ministry to get the necessary training and start-up so we can venture in new areas. We do some onions, but that is in the fall; so we’d like crops like turmeric and ginger that we can plant throughout the year to balance us off,” Levy said, in expressing his desire to see more resources being allocated to create a special programme to address these issues in the near future.

DISCUSSIONS BEING HAD

Sharing RADA’s support of the farmers’ desire, Parish Agricultural Manager Bevine Martin Dickenson revealed that discussions are currently being had to determine the profitability of each crop, especially turmeric.

“St Thomas has ventured into turmeric production before, and because of the cost per pound, a lot of persons left and didn’t even reap it, so we don’t want to make the same mistake. Ginger, on the other hand, is a more consistent crop and farmers are encouraged to pursue [the planting of this produce],” she said.

Dickenson told The Gleaner that a meeting was recently held between RADA, programme personnel from the ministry, and various stakeholders of the PGR Agro Park to determine additional crops that can be cultivated in the area.

Sharing that RADA is keen on diversifying the crop production system and marketing portfolio of the area, she said, “We continuously have training in that belt. We recognise that there is a market for melon and cantaloupe, and the lands on that side has potential, so we are encouraging and aiding farmers to produce those.”