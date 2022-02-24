Mandeville's 'lawyer's lawyer' Owen Crosbie has died

Well-known attorney-at-law Owen Crosbie has died.

He passed away last night at the age of 90.

Attorney-at-law Marcus Greenwood described Crosbie as a giant.

"He was a lawyer's lawyer," said Greenwood adding that Crosbie was always willing to talk with fellow lawyers and assist them.

Greenwood said the fraternity was saddened by the loss.

"He was fearless and he is truly the end of an era. He took on a case as he saw it and he fought for his clients," Greenwood added.

Attorney-at-law Norman Godfrey described Crosbie as a very unique character and said there was never a dull moment around him.

"Irrespective of his other attributes, he always stood up and gave voice to the voiceless and will be sadly missed," Godfrey said.

Crosbie was a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

He later studied law and after graduating was appointed a clerk of the courts.

He has been in private practice for decades and was very popular, especially in Mandeville, Manchester.

Crosbie was practising up to this month.

He was at his Mandeville office up to last week Friday and felt ill over the weekend.

He was rushed to hospital last night where he was pronounced dead.

Crosbie is survived by his five children.

- Barbara Gayle

