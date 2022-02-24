Policeman on rape, gun charges granted $250,000 bail

Twenty-four-year-old police constable Nick Dennis, who is charged with rape and illegal possession of firearm, has been granted $250,000 bail.

Bail was offered in the Gun Court on Wednesday and Dennis was ordered to return to court on April 1.

It is being alleged that in December 2021 the policeman, who once shared an intimate relationship with the complainant, sexually assaulted the woman and threatened her with his service firearm.

It is further alleged that during the incident he told the woman that he would shoot her if she was ever to see any other man.

In applying for bail, the policeman's attorney Peter Champagnie QC argued that the complainant took four days before making a police report and that this was done only after his client visited her house a second time with another woman which he said caused the complainant to get upset.

Champagnie also argued that it was his client who, before being contacted officially by the police about the complaint, visited the police station himself to inquire if he was wanted by them.

It was argued that the accused was strongly denying the allegations and had a good record within the constabulary force.

The bail application was upheld.

