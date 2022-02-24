St Mary man held for attack over parking space charged with murder

Thirty-eight-year-old Kirk Edwards of Bromley, Lewis Store, St Mary, who is in custody in connection with a knife attack on a man over a parking space, has been charged with murder.

The incident happened in the community of Esher in Highgate on Sunday, February 13.

Javan Larman, 31, otherwise called 'Wackie', who lived in the community, was killed in the attack.

The police report that about 2:15 a.m., Larman and Edwards were at a party in the area when they got into an altercation over a parking space.

According to the police, Larman ignored Edwards and went into the event.

When the event ended, Larman was leaving when he reportedly hit an object.

He exited his vehicle to assess the damage when he was reportedly approached by Edwards who allegedly stabbed him several times.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, Larman was taken into custody and charged on Tuesday, February 22 after a caution statement and an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

