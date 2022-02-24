Teen pleads guilty to two counts of murder

A teenage boy who was among a group of armed thugs who executed two men in a brazen daylight killing has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and other charges.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Black also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation for his involvement in a $1.7-million robbery at the Lasco Money Gram store in Chapelton, Clarendon in March last year.

Black, who is believed to be a member of the Bloods gang based in Clarendon, pleaded guilty today in the Home Circuit Court.

Akeem Murray, also called Kemo, and Kamar Ramatar, also called Kaftan, were on a motorcycle when they were cut down in a hail of bullets about 3:30 pm in Clarendon on November 20, 2020.

Both men were also members of the Bloods gang.

An eyewitness told police investigators that he heard about 10 shots then saw a white Toyota Axio motorcar sped off.

"Bare head shot," the witness told the police, describing the injuries to both men.

Black is to be sentenced on May 4.

