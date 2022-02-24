Two men shot, one fatally, in Portland attack

A man was shot and killed and another injured last night during an attack by armed men on Orrette Lane in Buff Bay, Portland.

The police have since identified the deceased as 36-year-old Ricardo Everette, otherwise called 'Gregory', who resided in the Woodstock housing scheme.

It is reported that about 9:15 pm, Everette was standing with a group of men along the roadway, after dropping off his daughter, when a white Toyota Isis motorcar drove up.

Gunmen exited the vehicle and opened gunfire.

Residents claimed that the shooting lasted for about 20 minutes.

Everette was hit in the upper body and the other man was shot in one of his legs.

The gunmen then drove off in the vehicle.

Both injured men were taken to hospital where Everette was pronounced dead, while the other man was admitted.

- Gareth Davis Snr

