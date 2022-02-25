57 additional COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Jamaica on Thursday recorded 57 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 127,856.

Of the new infections, 30 are women and 27 are men, with ages ranging from seven months and 93 years.

A total of 716 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate has moved to 9%

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 15

* St Catherine – 10

* Kingston and St Andrew - 9

* St Elizabeth - 6

* Manchester - 5

* Westmoreland - 3

* Trelawny - 3

* Clarendon - 3

* Hanover - 2

* St Mary - 1

* St Ann - 0

* St Thomas - 0

* Portland - 0

Meanwhile, two more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,810.

The deceased are a 77-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew and an 85-year-old man from Westmoreland.

And three more fatalities are under investigation, moving the figure to 414.

In the meantime, there were 181 more recoveries, increasing the total to 76,133.

Some 159 persons are in hospital with 34 being moderately ill, 16 severely ill and five critically ill.

And 12,224 persons are at home in quarantine.

