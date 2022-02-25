Portland father and son held with ganja granted bail

A Portland father and son who were held with ganja valued at $1.7 million were offered bail when they appeared in the Buff Bay Parish Court.

Linford Browning was granted $700,000 bail with one to two sureties and his son Caflin was offered bail in the sum of $600,000 with one to two sureties.

Their co-accused Lesrah Samuels was also offered $500,000 with one to two sureties.

Bail was granted when all three, who are jointed charged with possession of ganja, appeared in court on Wednesday.

The matter has been transferred to the Port Antonio Parish Court and is to be heard on April 1.

The accused were ordered to report to the Manchioneal Police Station every Tuesday and Thursday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm as a condition of their bail.

A stop order was also imposed.

The men were arrested on February 17 during a police operation along the Manchioneal main road.

The police seized more than 250 pounds of ganja valued at $1.7 million in a truck operated by Linford Browning.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

