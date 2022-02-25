Republic of Korea gives humanitarian assistance to Jamaica

THE GOVERNMENT of the Republic of Korea is providing humanitarian assistance to the Government of Jamaica in the form of goods valued at approximately US$500,000. The government of the Republic of Korea will provide electrocardiograph machines, defibrillator monitors, patient monitors, rolling stands, as well as other accessories and fittings.

The donated medical equipment will assist in the delivery of care to Jamaicans in the fight against COVID-19 and beyond. The equipment will be distributed to more than 20 health facilities across all parishes.

“This is another occasion where Korea demonstrates its commitment to the people of Jamaica. I am pleased that since my appointment in March 2020, my government has provided humanitarian assistance to Jamaica in the form of medical equipment and supplies valued at more than US$1 million. This year, Korea and Jamaica celebrate our diamond anniversary of diplomatic relations. And so, it is a great pleasure to share in this special way with our Jamaican friends,” said LIM Baejin, charge d’’affaires at the embassy.