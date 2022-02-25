St Ann motorcyclist killed in crash

Twenty-six-year-old Ackeem Brown, otherwise called 'Janga', of Orange Town in St Ann died on Thursday as a result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash along the Llandovery main road in the parish.

The police report that about 3:50 a.m., Brown was travelling with a pillion on his motorcycle when, on reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the bike and ran off the road.

The police were summoned and Brown and the pillion were transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The female pillion is admitted in stable condition.

