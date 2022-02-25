Two people killed in Discovery Bay crash

Two people were killed in a vehicular crash on the Discovery Bay main road in St Ann on Thursday.

They are 40-year old labourer Kerrian Ferrigan and 42-year-old carpenter Ryan Parry, both of Bellfield district in Runaway Bay in the parish.

The police report that about 8:00 a.m., Ferrigan and Parry were travelling westerly along the roadway in a Mitsubishi Lancer motor vehicle when they allegedly overtook a line of traffic and collided with a silver Mercedes.

The occupants of both vehicles were transported to the hospital where Ferrigan and Parry were pronounced dead.

The others were admitted for treatment.

