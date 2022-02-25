Ukraine Crisis | PNP launches US$10,000 fund to help stranded Jamaican students

The People's National Party (PNP) has established a US$10,000 fund to help Jamaican students trapped in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Party president Mark Golding says the money is to help with transportation, food or other necessities.

Golding also said he has contacted Prime Minister Andrew Holness to see if the funds can be routed through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, to ensure that the efforts are coordinated and seamless.

"We just want to get the money to them as quickly as possible to help to get them out,” he said.

Golding says he has also made contact with Jamaican students who are still in the Ukraine.

In a statement, the PNP said, at the request of the students, Golding has already provided a personal donation to cover the cost of train tickets for 25 students from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, who are seeking to get to Poland.

"Unfortunately, they were eventually unable to secure the tickets, as the train was already fully booked. They are continuing to try to find other options to leave," said Golding.

He said the emergency fund was established with the support of friends, the PNP.

"The PNP wants to assure the students and their families that we will do whatever we can to assist them, and will continue to lobby the Government to act in their best interest," said Golding.

