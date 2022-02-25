Waterford seniors fêted by their juniors

It is not very often that senior citizens are pampered by their juniors. However, this situation changed on Wednesday when over 100 senior citizens were treated to what was described as ‘Pampering volume four for Waterford seniors’.

The event, held at the Waterford Community Centre, saw seniors being transported from their homes and given an opportunity to relax with other members of the community while being pampered. Females were given pedicures and manicures, had their hair washed, dried, and styled, while the men were shaved.

SHOWING LOVE

Waterford Councillor Fenley Douglas, who sponsored the event, said it was a good day for the seniors.

“This is the fourth year I am getting the chance to pamper the seniors using our youngsters as volunteers. For me, this is giving back something to our seniors who have been tireless in shaping our lives, oftentimes at their own expense,” Douglas said.

He added: “I believe that Jamaica has taken a turn where we are not doing enough for our seniors, we have marginalised them, and I must say that whatever we are enjoying as young people is because of the seniors and the seeds they have planted why we are successful today.”

According to Douglas, it is also a way of showing love in a community that has a proclivity for flare-ups, pointing out that it is not done through any political stripes. He described the appreciation from the community as overwhelming.

Andre Black, a young barber who has been doing barbering for about eight years, was seen trimming 82-year-old Charles Lewis.

He told The Gleaner that when he was asked to get involved he didn’t hesitate.

“I volunteered to show my support and to give the elderly strength, they cared for us so I think it is right that we care for them in return,” he said.

Lewis was very excited by the prospects of getting trimmed and shaved while just being around other seniors he had not seen for some time.

“This is good, I appreciate this very much,” he said.

Violet Henry, who had her pedicure done by cosmetologist Rosie Howell, was cheerful about being pampered. She told The Gleaner that it was a good feeling just to be hanging out with other community members and getting her feet done.

“This would have cost me a fortune if I had to go elsewhere,” she stated.