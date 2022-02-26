Abducted child found abandoned after mother killed in Trelawny, others injured

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

A four-year-old girl who was abducted during a gun attack in Spicy Hill in Duncans, Trelawny this morning has now been found.

Her mother, Teka Ennis, 21, of Boston, United States and Refuge, Trelawny was killed in the attack.

Another woman who was also shot has been hospitalised in a critical condition while a man who was grazed was treated.

Head of the Trelawny Police Division Superintendent Carlos Russell is now heading a team combing the area for the gunmen.

It is reported that about 10:30 a.m, a group of gunmen went to an area of Spicy Hill known as Capture Land and attacked the people.

The police theorise that this incident is in retaliation for last night's murder of a man in the nearby Spicy Hill community of Trelawny.

Iron Jarrett, 38, otherwise called 'Conny G', a labourer of Spicy Hill in Duncans, Trelawny was shot dead about 1 a.m.

He is said to be a relative of a man involved in a gang that operates in Trelawny.

