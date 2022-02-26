BVF helps disabled woman pick up the pieces after fire

When news broke that 54-year-old Sandra Whyte, a disabled elderly resident of Upstreet, Belmont in Westmoreland was among several individuals who had lost their homes in a fire, the Bluefields Villas Foundation (BVF) team sprang into response mode to locate and bring well-needed aid to the senior.

“I am thankful for them; they reached out to me very fast. I neva know seh they would reach out to mi so quick,” said Whyte, expressing her delight and gratitude to members of the BVF. The team brought essential relief items to her a day following the catastrophic night of Saturday, February 12, when her two-bedroom house went up into flames.

Not only did the fire render Whyte homeless, her ordeal of living with polymyositis was made worse as her wheelchair, commode and medications were destroyed, along with all her other valuable possessions and important documents.

Therefore, as part of its immediate response to help Whyte pick up the pieces, the BVF paid a visit to her at her church sister’s home and presented her with a brand-new commode. Boxes and bags bearing food items and toiletries valued at $30,000 were also donated to Whyte by the foundation, along with an additional $40,000 towards clothes and other essential expenses such as medical bills.

Vice-Chair of the Bluefields Villas Foundation Houston Moncure noted: “Providing urgent assistance to Miss Whyte was an extremely crucial role for us. We are one of the closest charitable organisations in the community to where Miss Whyte resides and so we considered it morally appropriate and humane for us to lead the charge of being a good neighbour, especially in light of her crisis.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He added: “Noting her medical and physical challenges, we wanted to ensure that the items we donated would provide comfort and convenience. Our members procured a commode, fruits, vegetables, non-perishable food items, ground provisions and put them together, along with some funds for clothing and other items for Miss Whyte. We also reached our local partner, Miss Linda Chidester, owner of the Luna Sea Inn, who responded kindly to our request and was able to source a wheelchair through the Holy Spirit Clinic where she volunteers to present to Miss Whyte.”

Moncure also pointed out that three school-age children are among the family of nine fire victims who benefited from a further donation of $15,000 from Chidester. The funds were to help with replenishing school supplies.

RECOUNTING LOSSES, LINGERING DISTRESS

While evidently grateful for this extension of kindness from the BVF and others, Whyte admitted that she remains distressed about her and her relatives losing their homes (three in total) and all their belongings in the fire.

She recounted moments leading up to the menacing flames on the night of February 12, which rapidly engulfed the three houses, including hers which was donated by Food for the Poor some 15 years ago.

“When it happened, all of us was talking and wi hear when something go bow! bow! I hear my daughter-in-law seh: “Fire!” I say, where is this fire? and she told me that it was at my sister’s house. By mi fi open fi mi door an get outside, di whole place jus a …” she paused. “Mi couldn’t save nothing because the houses so near to each other,” said a distraught Whyte.

Being confined to a wheelchair, Whyte indicated that two of her sons lifted her out of the burning house to safety. She pointed out that no one had a second to spare, but to get out of the dwellings leaving everything behind.

It is not clear what caused the blaze, but Whyte noted that she heard about three or four explosions on the night of the fire that were as loud and frightening as the sounds of bottle bombs.

With their homes crumbled to ashes, the family of nine, including Whyte, her sons, her mother, and at least three grandchildren (one in high school and two at the primary level), are now living scattered among neighbours and friends.

“We stay all ova di place. I am at my friend’s house, my mother deh bottom-side mi and my son dem deh all over di place,” explained Whyte.

HOPES FOR FURTHER ASSISTANCE

Among the things that Whyte hopes to be further assisted with are the rebuilding of her house, a bed and a stove. But as anyone would imagine, the 54-year-old is also hopeful for the same kind of assistance for her relatives, including her grandchildren who lost all their school supplies in the fire.

Moncure said, “The team responded firstly to Miss Whyte due to her level of vulnerability in this situation, but we understand that the children in the mix are equally vulnerable. While we encourage others to jump in and give additional support, we will be doing all that we can to help Miss Whyte and her family emerge from this disastrous experience and get on with their lives.”

A week after the blaze, BVF also donated $15,000 to Whyte’s mother, Nolan Spence to help with her daily expenses.

The Bluefields Villas Foundation is the charitable arm of the Westmoreland-based luxury resort, the Bluefields Bay Villas. Since 2009, the foundation has piloted several philanthropic initiatives to include community building, educational, healthcare, environmental and social-welfare projects.