Calabar, KC students to benefit from David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Foundation in 2022

Twenty-four students attending Calabar High School and Kingston College (KC) will this year benefit from the 9th annual David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship fundraising gala, which on Saturday night raised some J$6.2 million (US$40,000).

Chairman of the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Foundation, Christopher Hunt said 12 deserving students from KC and a similar number from Calabar will benefit from the funds raised at the gala.

He said, given the pandemic, there was an increased level of need among students at both institutions, and the foundation was more resolute in its desire to assist.

“Our mission remains the same. To continue offering scholarships to deserving students at KC and Calabar. To date, we have awarded 35 scholarships valuing US$106,000,” Hunt said.

Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, in her address, called on all stakeholders in the education system to “redouble their efforts to safeguard the welfare of our future generations”. The COVID-19 pandemic has been very challenging for everyone, but it has been especially difficult in the education sector,” she said.

“We therefore thank the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Foundation for its resolve to assist with ensuring that our children receive a quality education through the provision of technological equipment, tools, and logistical support.”

“It is quite noteworthy that, in addition to your scholarship assistance of approximately J$2.6 million to the students at the Calabar High School and Kingston College last year, you were able to establish a discretionary fund to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on these students. The value of your consistent support cannot be overstated,” the Jamaican envoy stated.

She took the opportunity to congratulate the foundation’s 2022 honouree, three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who she said was a most deserving awardee. “Our ‘pocket rocket’, now ‘mommy rocket’, has certainly represented Jamaica well and continues to wave our flag high,” Ambassador Marks said.

The fundraising gala was entertained by top entertainment band Fab 5, with performance by the incomparable Cat Coore of Third World, Jamaica’s songbird Gem Myers, as well as the inimitable Lloyd Lovindeer.

The scholarship fund honours the legacy of the late David ‘Wagga’ Hunt, a distinguished Kingston College alumnus. He was one of Jamaica’s foremost track-and-field analysts, with a passion for youth and sports. As coach, he led Calabar to both the Manning Cup and Olivier Shield titles in 2005.