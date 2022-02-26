Sat | Feb 26, 2022

'Conny G' murdered in Spicy Hill, Trelawny

Published:Saturday | February 26, 2022 | 11:11 AM
Iron Jarrett, 38, otherwise called 'Conny G', a labourer of Spicy Hill in Duncans, Trelawny was shot dead about 1 a.m. at his home - Hopeton Bucknor photo

The Trelawny police are now probing the shooting death of a man at his home in Spicy Hill near Duncans, Trelawny, on Saturday morning.

Iron Jarrett, 38, otherwise called 'Conny G', a labourer of Spicy Hill in Duncans, Trelawny was shot dead about 1 a.m.

Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area and about 7 o'clock this morning Jarrett's sister went to find him with multiple gunshot wounds at the entrance to his board dwelling house.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

- Hopeton Bucknor

