'Conny G' murdered in Spicy Hill, Trelawny

The Trelawny police are now probing the shooting death of a man at his home in Spicy Hill near Duncans, Trelawny, on Saturday morning.

Iron Jarrett, 38, otherwise called 'Conny G', a labourer of Spicy Hill in Duncans, Trelawny was shot dead about 1 a.m.

Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area and about 7 o'clock this morning Jarrett's sister went to find him with multiple gunshot wounds at the entrance to his board dwelling house.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com