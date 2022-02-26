Father and son among three granted bail on ganja charges

The three Portland men arrested in connection with a big ganja bust just over a week ago are to return to court on April 1.

Linford Browning and his son, Caflin, and Lesrah Samuels appeared in the Buff Bay Parish Court on Wednesday.

They are charged jointly with possession of ganja.

The three men were arrested on February 17 during a police operation, along the Manchioneal Main Road, when the police seized more than 250 pounds of ganja valued at $1.7 million in Linford Browning's truck.

Samuels was offered bail in the sum of $500,000 with one to two sureties, while Linford Browning was offered bail in the sum of $700,000 with one to two sureties.

Caflin Browning was granted bail in the amount of $600,000 with one to two sureties.

The men are to report to the Manchioneal Police Station every Tuesday and Thursday between 6 a.m and 6 p.m.

A stop order has also been imposed on them.

